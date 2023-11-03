Rather than having your car delivered to the local dealer the old-fashioned way, you can splurge on a trip to Munich at the BMW Welt. It costs €960 for the Premium Package and €1,320 for the Exclusive Package, with the latter including having your own chauffeur and enjoying a four-course menu in the Bavarie by Käfer restaurant. We don’t know which package the owner of this 5 Series Sedan G60 opted for, but we can at least share images of their car.

It’s a fully electric i5 variant in the lesser eDrive40 specification with rear-wheel drive and a single motor. However, this car is anything but standard since it has the optional M Sport Package Pro with the blacked-out kidney grille and a trunk lid spoiler. The front grille is illuminated (Iconic Glow in BMW’s marketing jargon) while the headlights have received the Shadowline treatment. There is an assortment of black accents, contrasted by the red brake calipers behind those 19-inch two-tone wheels.

BMW says this Sapphire Black Metallic sedan is one of the first G60s delivered at the BMW Welt where those who get the Exclusive Package take delivery in a separate area as the handover is done in a dedicated part of the building. A tour of the adjacent factory is included with both packages, allowing customers to see where the magic happens. Needless to say, you can also visit the museum and discover some of the brand’s greatest hits.

Dare we say the all-black attire suits the eighth-generation 5 Series quite nicely and we’d reckon it’ll look properly intimidating as an M5 when the super sedan codenamed “G90” debuts next year with its wider hips and quad exhaust. It’ll be joined by an M5 Touring (“G99”) but before that happens, the electric i5 Touring is set to premiere early in 2024 together with an i5 M60 variant.

