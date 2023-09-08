As the automotive world geared up for the 2023 IAA, we had the privilege of visiting the iconic BMW Welt in Munich for an exclusive preview of BMW’s latest offerings. Among the stars of the show, the new BMW 5 Series (G60) stood out, represented by the remarkable BMW i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40. One distinctive feature of this particular i5 M60 that caught our eye was its unique “digital-inspired wrap.”

Game-Inspired Wrap

The i5 M60’s special wrap, first introduced at the Gaming Mode launch event for the new 5 Series, is a testament to BMW’s ability to blend technology and artistry. This eye-catching design captures the essence of individual pixels. Drawing inspiration from the beloved 8-bit era of computer games, the wrap prominently features large, pixelated graphics that pay homage to gaming’s nostalgic roots. The bold red color used in the design complements the vehicle’s chrome accents, especially on the grille, enhancing its overall aesthetics.

Beyond its bold appearance, the 2023 BMW i5 M60 is a technological powerhouse. As the flagship model of the 5 Series, it employs xDrive all-wheel drive and dual electric motors to deliver a massive 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to its Sport Boost/Launch Control feature, the i5 M60 can catapult from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds. According to EPA estimates, the i5 M60 can cover approximately 265 miles on a single charge.

Tanzanite Blue – Spectacular as ever

While the i5 M60 with its unique digital-inspired wrap stole the spotlight, the BMW i5 eDrive40 is no less intriguing. Painted in the stunning Tanzanite Blue, this entry-level model of the i5 lineup brings its own performance to the table. The i5 eDrive40 is rear-wheel drive and features a single electric motor positioned on the rear axle. The i5 eDrive40 is estimated to produce 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, making it no slouch when it comes to performance. However, what truly sets it apart is its Sport Boost or Launch Control feature, which allows it to temporarily boost torque output to a whopping 317 pound-feet. With this enhancement, the i5 eDrive40 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a brisk 5.7 seconds.

We’re getting close to the first press drives of the new BMW 5 Series and i5, but until then, let’s take a look at these photos from BMW Welt. Also, stay tuned in early October for exclusive thoughts on the cars.