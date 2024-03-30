The 2024 BMW X2 has officially arrived in Slovenia where BMW organized a press event to show off two distinct versions of the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC). Targeting different customers, the X2 M35i and iX2 xDrive30 traveled to the beautiful city of Bled on Lake Bled in the northwestern part of the country.

The 2024 BMW X2 M Performance model was presented in Frozen Portimao Blue while the electric variant had the equally eye-catching Fire Red paint. The two crossovers beaten with the coupe stick have unique kidney grille designs that you’ll find on the equivalent X1 M35i and iX2. BMW Slovenia chose to show off the dynamic duo with black wheels but there are plenty of other designs in the classic silver or with a two-tone look.

The 2024 BMW X2 in iX2 guise had the optional M Sport Package but it’s the X2 M35i that looked more aggressive with its quad exhaust system and the M-specific side mirror caps. The gasoline-fueled model proudly carries an M badge on its front grille with horizontal bars we’ll see more of from BMW on M Performance and M cars. This photoshoot is a good opportunity to realize how big the X2 has gotten since the “U10” generation is over 4.5 meters (nearly 180 inches) long.

It’s safe to say the X2 has gone through a radical transformation since the design is totally different inside and out, even though the underpinnings haven’t really changed. The compact crossover has sadly lost the traditional iDrive controller, echoing the X1 and the next-generation 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe coming later in 2024. The 2 Series Active Tourer minivan also does away with the rotary knob, and Neue Klasse EVs won’t have it either.

Unlike the previous-generation model, there aren’t any plug-in hybrid versions available for the 2024 BMW X2. That shouldn’t be much of an issue since there’s now a purely electric iX2. Should you want to combine a gasoline engine with an electric motor, you’ll have to get the conventionally shaped X1 and one of its two PHEV versions: xDrive25e or xDrive30e.

Source: BMW