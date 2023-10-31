Cape York Green is a relatively new entry in BMW’s vast color palette, having been around for a little over a year. It debuted in mid-2022 with the latest-generation X1 (U11) and its electric iX1 counterpart. Since then, we’ve also seen the mighty XM plug-in hybrid SUV wearing this fresh coat of paint. It’s now time to check out how the 5 Series Sedan (G60) looks with this minty color when combined with a heavy dose of glossy black accents that are all the rage in 2023 at BMW HQ.

We’re dealing with a 520d xDrive equipped with the optional M Sport Package and 20-inch wheels (938 M Bicolor style). It also happens to have the M Carbon Exterior Package with the side mirror caps and trunk lid spoiler made from the same lightweight material. Shadowline headlights flanking a blacked-out kidney grille with an illuminated contour aren’t standard either, so it’s safe to say this build is on the pricier side.

The gradually shrinking crowd of people who still want a diesel BMW in 2023 should know the eighth-generation 5 Series can only be had with a four-cylinder mill for now, with rear- or all-wheel drive. However, a more potent six-cylinder diesel has already been announced and it will be launched at some point next year, presumably as the 540d xDrive. We’re hearing production is slated to kick off in July 2024 and it’ll have the same inline-six 3.0-liter engine as the 740d, so expect 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and a generous maximum torque of 670 Newton-meters (494 pound-feet).

Should the 520d suffice, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit makes do with 197 hp (145 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). As with the other G60 versions, it’s offered exclusively with an automatic transmission. The previous-generation 520d was the last 5 Series to have a clutch pedal but only in the early life cycle of the G30.

That 540d xDrive we mentioned earlier won’t be the only addition to the 5 Series lineup in 2024 since the portfolio will grow to include an i5 xDrive40, the M5 Sedan, and of course, the M5 Touring together with the lesser flavors of the wagon (including i5 M60).

