The new 5 Series (G60) is continuing its world tour, and its latest stop was in France. As with many other BMW regional divisions, most of the marketing efforts are for the purely electric i5. We’ve already seen the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor eDrive40 posing for the camera in the western European country but a new batch of images focuses on the sportier M60.

We’re being given the opportunity to see the electric M Performance variant from just about every angle with an M Carbon Black paint. The color looks a bit blue from some angles, depending on how the light hits the body, making it harder to distinguish it from Individual Tanzanite Blue. The latter is a lot more expensive though as BMW France is charging €2,500 whereas M Carbon Black can be had for less than half, at €1,200. This car also happens to have 21-inch wheels – the largest set ever offered from the factory on a 5er.

The electric sports sedan’s predominantly black look is enhanced by the dark kidney grille, Shadowline headlights, and black trunk lid spoiler, while the red brake calipers provide a nice contrast. The interior complements the body in the sense it’s also nearly black, or if you prefer, dark grey. It has a carbon fiber dashboard trim and those fancy crystal controls for the iDrive’s rotary knob as well as the gear selector. Another notable upgrade is the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with 17 speakers.

BMW is selling the i5 in only two versions for now but there’s going to be a third model to slot between the eDrive40 and M60. Already announced for the 2024 model year in the United States, the i5 xDrive40 is going to cost $69,800 or $3,000 more than the eDrive40 and $14,300 less than the M60.

The i5 M60 and next year’s M5 Sedan/Touring might not be the only 5 Series models to have an M badge on that kidney grille with horizontal slats as BMW could also launch an M560e. Sources close to Bavaria claim it’ll be an inline-six plug-in hybrid to indirectly fill the void created by the M550i’s demise.

Source: BMW France