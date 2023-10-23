With the M3 Touring, BMW skipped the base model and jumped straight to the hotter Competition version. The M division also added standard xDrive into the mix, therefore creating one of the fastest wagons ever developed. However, some owners have an insatiable thirst for more power, and with the M3 CS Touring not expected to arrive until 2025 at the earliest, the tuning scene is trying to quench that thirst.

That brings us to this video of an M3 Touring that has had its S58 engine massaged to deliver more power. The twin-turbo, inline-six 3.0-liter now boasts an Eventuri carbon fiber air intake and breathes better courtesy of custom downpipes from Aulitzky with HJS 200 cell sport catalyst. Since the modded wagon is registered in Germany, it must pass the local Technischer Überwachungsverein (Technical Inspection Association), so all the changes have TÜV approval.

Courtesy of the aftermarket upgrades, the six-cylinder engine now produces somewhere in the region of 625 hp, which is quite a bump considering a stock M3 Touring has 510 hp on tap. Putting the unlocked horsepower to the test, the go-faster wagon was pushed hard on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where it briefly hit 310 km/h (193 mph) at one point.

There’s more to the story than outright top speed since the extra oomph pays dividends especially under hard acceleration. This is also partially possible also thanks to a new software tune for the eight-speed automatic transmission to enable quicker gear shifts. Keep in mind that we’re not dealing with a hugely complex or expensive tuning package, so less is indeed more. Of course, it’s only a matter of time before M3 Tourings will be pushed to 700 or 800 horsepower. If the custom M3 Sedan GT4 we talked about recently is any indication, 900 hp at the wheels is possible.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube