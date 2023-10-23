BMW Australia is known to spice up its local lineup every now and then by launching special editions. Well, to be brutally honest, they’re not all that special since it’s usually all about adding a generous array of standard equipment that would otherwise be optional on a regular car. A relevant example would be the X3 Sport Collection launched at the beginning of August, and now, the 3 Series Sedan has a namesake variant.

Based on the 330i, the 3 Series Sport Collection obviously gets the M Sport Package and comes with the following paint choices: Skyscraper Grey, M Portimao Blue, Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Black Sapphire, or M Brooklyn Grey. It’s exclusively offered with 19-inch wheels that come in two different designs and are combined with M Sport brakes featuring blue calipers. An adaptive M suspension is thrown in for good measure.

As you would expect, the 330i Sport Collection has a variety of goodies available inside the cabin. These range from an electric glass sunroof to heated front seats with electrical adjustment. BMW Australia sells these cars with a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging, and ambient lighting. Sensatec upholstery, which is marketing jargon for artificial leather, is either Cognac or Black.

If you like tech, you’ll enjoy this sports sedan since it bundles the Comfort Access system (including BMW Digital Key), Parking Assistant Plus, DAB+ digital radio, and the Driving Assistant. Full-LED headlights with high-beam assistant are part of the deal, as is the iDrive 8 that was launched last year with the 3 Series LCI.

BMW wants $89,900 Down Under for the 330i Sport Collection. Needless to say, that’s Australian dollars. There aren’t any changes underneath the hood where the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine continues to produce 255 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters of torque. Output is routed to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission enabling a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 5.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).

