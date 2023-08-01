The third-generation X3 has entered the final stage of its life cycle, which started back in June 2017 when BMW unveiled the G01. In a bid to spice up the luxury crossover ahead of the G45’s arrival sometime next year, the Australian branch is launching a limited-run special edition. It’s based on the xDrive30i and joins other previously launched Sport Collection derivatives offered for the 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, X1, and X2 introduced in 2022.

Priced at $109,900 (that’s Australian dollars) and capped at just 350 units, the X3 Sport Collection can be had with this M Brookly Grey paint or you can keep things simple by going for Mineral White or Carbon Black. All cars get the M Sport Package and a panoramic glass sunroof as standard, along with 20-inch wheels (787 style) with a double-spoke design and a two-tone finish.

With this technically being a special edition, it means BMW is selling the X3 Sport Collection in a fixed configuration. The standard equipment list is quite generous since it includes niceties varying from a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a head-up display to adaptive suspension and an electric tailgate. The limited-run crossover also gets Vernasca leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front heated seats with lumbar support, a pair of 12.3-inch displays, and the Comfort Access System. The cabin gets an Aluminium Rhombicle Dark Black high-gloss dashboard trim with a pearl chrome finish.

Looking ahead, the G01 will allegedly go out of production in July 2024, which seems right considering we’ve already seen our fair share of spy shots depicting the fourth-generation model. It will continue on the CLAR platform but not the iX3 as the purely electric mode is transitioning to the dedicated Neue Klasse architecture and is said to have a significantly different design. On the ICE side, gas models could drop the “i” from their names while the M Performance variant is likely to be renamed X3 M50 xDrive.

Source: BMW