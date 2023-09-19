The first-ever MINI Countryman electric lands in New York City this week. The U25 Countryman was displayed during the Climate Week NYC, the largest annual climate event of its kind. This marks the Countryman’s inaugural appearance in the United States, following its world debut earlier this month at IAA Mobility in Munich. MINI of North America plans to bring one electric Countryman to the market in fall 2024 – the SE variant.

The debut of the new electric Countryman took place during a special panel discussion titled “Driving Forward: The Transformation of Future Mobility,” hosted by URBAN-X, the urban technology startup platform established by MINI. The event was held at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Larger Countryman, More Premium

During the event, we will also get another look at the British Racing Green color on the new Countryman. The new MINI Countryman (U25) draws design inspiration from the electric Cooper three-door hatch while preserving its distinctive rugged aesthetic. This rugged character is accentuated by elements such as front and rear skid plates and roof rails.

Enter the 2024 MINI Countryman, and you’ll encounter an interior that closely resembles the design of the new MINI hatchback. At the heart of the cabin lies a prominent 9.4-inch OLED circular display set upon the gracefully curved dashboard, offering convenient access to a majority of functions. A remarkable departure from the conventional automotive interior, this cabin embraces a minimalist philosophy by eschewing the traditional driver’s display and most conventional controls.

313 horsepower for the Countryman SE

Globally, the 2024 MINI Countryman will be offered with two distinct powertrain options, catering to different driving preferences and lifestyles. The first is a fully electric variant featuring a 204-horsepower (150-kilowatt) electric motor. This electric model boasts a range of up to 287 miles (462 kilometers) WLTP on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers. Alternatively, MINI offers the Countryman SE with a robust 313-horsepower (230-kilowatt) system. This electric Countryman offers a slightly reduced range of 269 miles (433 kilometers) WLTP. No EPA ratings are available yet. Both powertrains support fast charging at up to 130 kW, allowing drivers to recharge from 10% to 80% capacity in under 30 minutes.

Of course, no pricing is available at this point, but we do expect the new MINI Countryman to carry a premium price over the previous generation. The electric crossover will also come pack standard with plenty of features, including Level 2 driving assistance systems.