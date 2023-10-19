Well, this is odd. When MINI unveiled the new Countryman in early September, it focused exclusively on the purely electric SE ALL4. Out of nowhere, official images of the hot John Cooper Works variant were published on a regional site but without a proper announcement from the BMW Group brand. The JCW model has yet to be officially revealed, and yet you can now configure it in Germany.

MINI Deutschland has fired up the configurator for the 2024 Countryman, and ironically, you can’t customize the electric model for the time being. You can however build a gasoline-fueled model, either the standard variant with 168 horsepower (125 kilowatts) or this high-performance JCW with 296 hp (221 kW) on tap.

It’s badged as an ALL4 model, which is marketing jargon for all-wheel drive. Much like the mechanically related BMW X1 M35i and X2 M35i, the range-topping Countryman gets a quad exhaust system. For now, you’re limited to only four colors: Melting Silver III, Nanuq White, Legend Grey, and Midnight Black Metallic. The roof can be red, black, or the same color as the rest of the body. In addition, you can add green or red hood stripes. As for wheels, there’s a 19-inch black set and a 20-inch two-tone set with or without performance tires.

The interior comes exclusively in black with red stitching. At an additional cost, MINI fits the 2024 JCW Countryman ALL4 with either Package L or Package XL – each bundling an assortment of goodies. The former has eight items and costs €4,310 while the latter has no fewer than 14 items and will set you back €7,900. One option that stands out is the JCW Performance Brake Kit for the model equipped with 20-inch wheels.

Max out the configurator and you’ll be spending as much as €66,000 for a fully loaded model in Germany where an X1 M35i can cost nearly €80,000 with all the bells and whistles.

Source: MINI Deutschland