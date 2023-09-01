On the day of the world premiere of the new MINI Countryman (U25), MINI has also released the first photos of the top model John Cooper Works. The new 2024 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is powered by the B48 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder BMW engine that produces 300 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. This is enough to accelerate the compact SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. The very same engine can be found in the BMW X1 M35i as well.

The 2024 MINI JCW Countryman gets a number of styling upgrades to distinguish it from the lesser models. These include a red contrasting roof, red exterior mirror caps, and a checkered flag-style grille. The interior also gets sportier seats and trim. In addition to the performance upgrades, the JCW Countryman also gets a number of chassis and suspension improvements to improve handling. These include a stiffer suspension, a quicker steering ratio, and a limited-slip differential.

Pricing for the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (U25) starts at 56,500 euros in Germany. It is currently the only MINI Countryman to break the 50,000 euro mark, but at the same time it remains relatively far away from the technically closely related BMW X1 M35i, which costs at least 62,000 euros in Europe.

The new 2024 MINI JCW Countryman is sure to be a popular choice for MINI fans who are looking for a more powerful and sporty SUV. It offers a unique blend of performance, style, and practicality that is sure to appeal to a wide range of buyers. And the best part? It’s still a combustion-powered fun car.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (U25) is expected to go on sale in Europe in early 2024. The U.S. market is likely to receive the new JCW next year as well.