Although BMW started deliveries of the M2 G87 several months ago, German tuner Manhart is not ready to retire the F87 just yet. Its latest package tailored to the Competition version might just be its most radical to date since it brings a ludicrous amount of power, a giant rear wing, and a rear seat delete.

Yes, this previous-generation M2 is a hardcore two-seater that has had its twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine dialed to an absurd 715 horsepower. The inline-six S55 delivers a mountain-moving 815 Newton-meters (601 pound-feet) of torque following several hardware changes. The aftermarket specialist installed upgraded turbos, a custom intercooler, a carbon intake, and aluminum charge pipes. In addition, there’s now a stainless-steel exhaust with valve control and quad 100-mm tips with a matte black finish.

To cope with the extra oomph, Manhart installed a beefier crank hub and a Drexler differential and upgraded the clutch. With great power comes great responsibility, which is why this M2 Competition has six-piston brake calipers borrowed from the previous-generation M4 GT4 (F82) race car with 395-mm discs at the front axle while the rear hosts 380-mm discs. At an additional cost, the tuner can install carbon-ceramic brakes for superior stopping power.

This sinister-looking sports coupe has mint green contrasting accents and Manhart MH2 700 written all over the car as well as on the end plates of the look-at-me rear wing. It rides on the tuner’s own 20-inch Concave One wheels with 265/25 ZR20 front and 295/25 ZR20 rear tires and there’s also a KW coilover suspension. For more visual drama, there’s a prominent hood bulge and plenty of carbon fiber accents.

Stepping inside, the BMW M2 Competition modified by Manhart boasts Recaro Sportster CS bucket seats with a roll cage finished in mint green to complement the exterior details. An Awron auxiliary display has replaced the central air vent on the driver’s side while a rear inscription where the bench used to be denotes it’s a one-of-one project.

Source: Manhart