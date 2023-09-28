BMW unveiled the 2024 X6 M Competition facelift back in February this year, but tuners are still finding ways to customize the pre-LCI model. Manhart is introducing what is arguably one of the wildest F96 builds we’ve ever seen as the coupe-SUV has gained a forged carbon body kit with gold accents. The German aftermarket specialist says it’s a one-of-a-kind project, complete with fender flares and hardware upgrades.

Those wider hips are complemented by custom wheels measuring a stately 23 inches and wrapped around in meaty 315/25 tires. Manhart fitted the X6 M with a coilover suspension by KW with variable height adjustment. Alternatively, the H&R kit lowers the high-performance SUV by 30 millimeters (nearly 1.2 inches) for a more aggressive stance.

Painted in violet with striking gold stripes, the extravagant X6 M has gold flakes on the kidney grille, front spoiler, and side skirts. A similar finish is noticeable on the enlarged wheel arches as well as on the rear diffuser and the winglets installed on the tailgate. Manhart replaced the BMW roundel with its own badges and the name of the upgrade package: MHX6 700. In addition, the “01/01” lettering on the side denotes the vehicle’s exclusivity.

There are also some changes underneath the hood where the S63 engine calls home. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has been modified to unlock a monstrous 730 horsepower and 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet) of torque courtesy of a remapped ECU. Manhart swaps out the original exhaust to make room for a custom stainless-steel setup with four 100-mm tips and flap control to adjust the soundtrack. The wild build belongs to a customer who opted for the race downpipes without catalytic converters and the gasoline particulate filter, so this X6 M must be particularly loud.

Although the interior has been left untouched, Manhart is offering an eight-piece kit made from forged carbon, along with new floor mats and various other goodies like attachments for the gearshift paddles and steering wheel spokes.

Source: Manhart