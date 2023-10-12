Earlier this year, BMW secretly retired its severely outdated Individual Visualizer website and replaced it with a much better version. Not only does it offer a vast color palette but it also offers a 360-degree view and the ability to download images of your preferred spec. To our surprise, the site has already been updated to include the second-generation X2 in its sporty M35i and electric iX2 xDrive30 specifications.

It’s a bit ironic because the M2 is sadly not configurable, even though BMW has already shown us the G87-generation sports car in Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. We’ve been told more Individual colors are on the way, possibly for the M2 CS as well, but we’ll just have to wait. In the meantime, we’ve personalized the new crossover in two flashy hues: Java Green for the M35i and Fire Orange for the iX2 xDrive30.

Both the gasoline and diesel variants of the U10-generation crossover are produced at the Regensburg factory in Germany alongside the fully electric iX2. The X1 M35i and iX1 are also made there, and they’re configurable in the revamped Individual Visualizer website as well. Of course, there are dozens of colors to choose from, and it should be easy to find what you’re looking for since there’s a search function and a filter for uni, metallic, and Frozen (matte).

Regional configurators are already showing up in some countries, but none of them are as diverse as the Individual Visualizer website in terms of selecting special paints. For example, in Germany, only Storm Bay, Frozen Portimao Blue, and Frozen Pure Grey are listed.

In recent years, BMW has massively expanded its offerings in terms of Individual colors to include not just the X1 and X2 but also the 1 Series hatchback and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. These two cars are due to receive a new generation in 2024 and should once again be offered with pricey color options.

Source: BMW Individual Visualizer