BMW is bolstering its EV portfolio by giving the second-generation X2 a fully electric iX2 sibling mechanically twinned with the iX1. As with the conventionally shaped zero-emission crossover launched last year, the newcomer is also not coming to the United States. Where available, the coupe-crossover mashup without a combustion engine will initially be sold as the xDrive30 with dual motors and all-wheel drive. In the summer of 2024, an eDrive20 with a single, front-mounted motor will lower the iX2’s asking price.

BMW iX2: More Aerodynamic Than the Regular X2

Sharing the same platform with the regular X2 (codenamed “U10”) also unveiled today, its silent sibling is a bit more aerodynamic. BMW has worked its magic to lower the drag coefficient to 0.25 whereas the X2 has a Cd of 0.27. The lower drag was achieved by installing a closed-off kidney grille and a fully sealed underbody. Mounted in the underfloor, the battery pack with a usable capacity of 64.8 kWh benefits from smooth sealing to make the iX2 even more slippery.

The Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) as it’s known in BMW terminology is 4554 millimeters (179.2 inches) long, 1845 mm (72.6 in) wide, and 1560 mm (61.4 in) tall. It has a wheelbase of 2692 mm (106 in) and tips the scales at a hefty 2,020 kilograms (4,453 pounds) for this electric derivative. The styling is largely shared with the regular X2 but with a different rear diffuser for better airflow to unlock those precious extra miles of range.

BMW iX2: Performance and Range

Speaking of which, the iX2 xDrive30 promises to deliver 259 to 279 miles (417 to 449 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. That’s nearly six extra miles (9 kilometers) of maximum range compared to the iX1. That kind of efficiency is possible partly thanks to the integration of a heat pump for the automatic climate control system, which can preheat or precool the interior before your trip.

Performance isn’t too shabby either as the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 5.6 seconds, but the top speed has been electronically capped at just 112 mph (180 km/h). Predictably, the dual-motor setup has the same punch as in the iX1 xDrive30. It delivers a combined output of 308 hp (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm). The future eDrive20 will likely make do with 201 hp (150 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) to mirror the equivalent iX1 eDrive20 that was announced last month.

That battery we mentioned earlier can be juiced up at 11 kW as standard, in which case it’ll take six and a half hours to fully charge it. Optionally, charging from 22 kW will cut down the time to three hours and 45 minutes. Should you be in a hurry, DC charging at 130 kW will replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes. When the iX2 is charging through DC, it’ll need 10 minutes for 75 miles (120 kilometers).

BMW iX2: Charging and Cargo Capacity

As expected, going for the EV variant with its bulky battery means you’ll be making a compromise in terms of practicality since the cargo capacity drops to 525 liters with the rear seats in place and 1,400 liters once you fold the 40:20:40-split bench. The regular X2 can swallow 560 and 1,470 liters, respectively. The ones with a mild-hybrid powertrain will haul 525 and 1,400 liters, respectively.

The new BMW iX2 xDrive30 rides as standard on 17-inch light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimised design. An M Sport package is available for the BMW iX2 bringing aerodynamically optimized exterior details. Also on the options list is the M Sport package Pro, which adds extended M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M lights Shadowline, an M rear spoiler and an M Sport braking system with red-painted calipers, among other features.

Customers can choose from two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior of their new BMW X2, including the new Fire Red metallic variant. Two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a broad spectrum of BMW Individual special paint finishes are also available.

BMW iX2: Interior and Launch Details

Since we mentioned the interior, it’s business as usual in the sense the cabin has been largely carried over from the iX1 but with a technological update. BMW will install iDrive 9, which is also coming to the iX1 with November production. The updated infotainment system integrates the QuickSelect functionality with better access to often-used functions, more frequent OTA updates, and greater support for third-party apps.

BMW will host the public debut of the iX2 later this month at the Japan Mobility Show before a market launch scheduled for March 2024. It’s going to be assembled in Germany at the Regensburg factory where the iX1 is also manufactured. Pricing hasn’t been announced but logic tells us it’ll command a premium over the iX1 xDrive30, available in its domestic market from €55,000.

BMW iX2 Exterior

BMW iX2 Interior

