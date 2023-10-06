We attended last week the international media launch of the new BMW i5 (M60 and eDrive40) and the i7 M70. To learn more about the design of the i5, we interviewed Christopher Weil, Head of Exterior Design BMW cars. The purpose of this interview was to learn more about the design choices on the i5 and 5 Series. Why you might ask? Because some of the styling choices are quite controversial.

Two Kidney Grille Choices

The new BMW i5 offers two distinct grille options: a sportier and race-inspired design for the i5 M60 model, and a more conventional grille for the eDrive40 variant. We delved into the details of how BMW seamlessly integrates the long-range radar into the grille and discussed the innovative illuminated grille feature. We also inquired about the departure from the traditional double round headlights, with one explanation being that many competitors had started imitating BMW’s signature lights, prompting the need for a change.

Shifting our focus to the vehicle’s side profile, we explored the sleeker, slanted roofline and the upright shapes at the rear. Naturally, the conversation touched upon the iconic Hofmeister Kink. As we moved to the rear of the vehicle, Weil elucidated the stylistic choices made, including a shorter trunk that aims to accentuate the car’s greenhouse. He also provided insights into the square-shaped rear elements and the more aggressive diffuser found on the i5 M60 model.

Why No Physical Buttons and Switches

A design review wouldn’t be complete without discussing the interior. While Weil may not be directly accountable for the interior design choices, the entire design team contributes feedback and input. Therefore, we dove straight into the key questions: Why opt for the elimination of physical buttons? Additionally, we inquired whether the i5’s interior bears a resemblance to a smaller version of the i7.

As our conversation neared its conclusion, we presented Weil with a decision to make: If this were your own personal vehicle, would you choose a combustion-powered 5 Series or an all-electric one? Furthermore, which color do you believe would best accentuate the design lines?

Here is the full interview before which we truly believe provides some valuable insight into the design of the new BMW 5 Series and i5.