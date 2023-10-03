BMW is testing prototypes of the next-generation 5 Series Touring wearing camouflage but the exterior design has now leaked in full. Codenamed G61, the new luxury wagon has emerged ahead of schedule in revealing images obtained by Motor1.com Spain (see source link below) seemingly from a patent/trademark office. We can check out the posh family hauler from seven different angles, strongly suggesting these images are the real deal rather than a clever Photoshop job.

By the looks of it, this is a conventionally powered 5 Series Touring rather than the i5 since we notice an exhaust tip tucked beneath the bumper. We believe it’s a standard variant of the Mercedes E-Class Estate competitor judging by the design of the bumpers as these have a different look on the model equipped with the optional M Sport Package.

An educated guess tells us the fully electric i5 Touring is going to look nearly the same since it’ll use the same CLAR platform as the gasoline/diesel/plug-in hybrid 5 Series Touring. The hotter M5 Touring (G99) has already been teased with its wider hips and the M-specific quad exhaust system. As is almost always the case with images published by a patent/trademark bureau, the long-roof 5er doesn’t look particularly exciting in these gray shades.

As seen in a recently published teaser image, the taillights are different compared to the sedan’s and have more in common with those of the smaller 3 Series Touring. It’s not noticeable in the leaked images but we’re hoping the rear glass opens independently from the tailgate as it’s been the case with BMW’s wagons for decades.

Following its world premiere, the next-gen 5 Series Touring will go on sale in Europe in the spring of 2024 with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric drivetrains, complete with an i5 M60 hot variant. The even hotter V8-powered M5 Touring featuring a PHEV setup with a rumored 700+ hp output is likely slated to arrive near the end of next year.

Source: Motor1 Spain