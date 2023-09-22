After teasing the return of the M5 Touring (G99) earlier this year, BMW is now previewing the regular 5 Series Touring with an official design sketch. Codenamed G61, the Mercedes E-Class Estate rival appears to have significantly different taillights than those of its sedan sibling by rising toward the front of the car rather than the rear. In hindsight, this was already somewhat noticeable on the camouflaged M5 wagon prototype we saw at the end of June, and these taillights echo those of the smaller 3 Series Touring.

The new luxury wagon will not only bring back the long-roof M5 for a third generation but it will also serve as the foundation for a purely electric i5 Touring. It’s going to compete in a rarified segment as electric wagons are currently few and far between. However, more are on the way as Volkswagen is about to introduce the ID.7 estate and Audi is preparing an A6 Avant E-Tron.

Meanwhile, existing models include the cheaper and smaller MG5, Peugeot e-308 SW, Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric as well as the pricier Porsche Taycan Sport/Cross Turismo. BMW will add a smaller i3 Touring on the Neue Klasse platform in the latter half of the decade, possibly as early as 2027.

According to our sources, the next-generation 5 Series Touring will debut slightly later than originally believed. The family-friendly 5er is now believed to break cover in early 2024 with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and purely electric powertrains. Chances are the M5 with its PHEV V8 making over 700 horsepower won’t be presented right away, so the super wagon is likely to premiere later next year, after the M5 Sedan G90.

The jury is still out on whether BMW intends to bring any flavors of the posh wagon to the United States. However, we wouldn’t hold our breath as insiders claim the next 5 Series Touring will be a forbidden fruit in North America, much like its kid brother.

Source: BimmerToday