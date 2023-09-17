2023 isn’t over but BMW is already looking ahead as next year will be impressively busy in terms of M product launches. No fewer than five models have now been officially confirmed to debut in 2024. Speaking at the Australian launch of the i5 M60 and i7 M70 electric M Performance models, M boss Frank van Meel announced a Life Cycle Impulse for the M3 and M4 is coming, although it’s unclear whether the LCI will also include the wagon, coupe, and convertible body styles.

Spy shots have revealed the updated M3 and M4 will receive minor styling changes, with the most significant update being at the front where the cars are going to feature sharper-looking headlights. These are likely to lose the laser technology in favor of a matrix adaptive LED setup we’ve been seeing more of with recent product launches. In the case of the xDrive models, rumor has it these all-paw models will benefit from a power bump. Inside, we can safely assume the iDrive will transition to the 8.5 version.

Speaking of the M4, the coupe version will indeed receive the CS treatment to echo the M3 CS launched at the beginning of the year. BMW has teased the spicy coupe by hinting it’s already the company’s fastest model to ever go around the Nürburgring. It’s going to slot below the CSL and won’t be as hardcore, so expect the model to retain the rear seats since the diet won’t be as drastic. This coupe-ified M3 CS will have xDrive rather than the RWD setup used for the M4 CSL.

Frank van Meel confirmed the next-generation M5 Sedan (G90) will land in 2024 together with the return of the M5 Touring (G99). He didn’t go into details about the dynamic duo, although it has already been confirmed that the two models will inherit the plug-in hybrid V8 setup from the XM electrified SUV. Combined output is estimated to at over 700 horsepower but less than the 748 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque available in the XM Label Red.

There was one glaring omission from the BMW M presentation side as the M2 CS wasn’t listed. However, it might be because the M division doesn’t want to reveal all its secrets so early. We’ve already seen our fair share of spy shots with prototypes that had the production body, which tells us the car has already entered an advanced testing phase. The M2 CS is rumored to have over 500 horsepower, a CSL-like ducktail spoiler, bigger wheels and tires, and a special M-exclusive color. Nothing is official but the regular M2 could get a power boost of its own but obviously without stepping on the CS’ toes.

