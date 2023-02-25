BMW will be giving the 2 Series Gran Coupe a second-generation model from November 2024 when production of the “F74” is scheduled to begin. Fresh details have emerged via a well-known company insider from the Bimmer Post forums who points out that the compact sedan will be sold exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard on the range-topping M235i and optional on lesser versions will be paddle shifters and an adaptive M suspension.

The Mercedes CLA competitor will reportedly ride on 17-inch wheels in Europe for the base model whereas the US-spec car is getting a bigger 18-inch set. More expensive models will be offered with 19-inch alloys. Interestingly, BMW intends to give the four-door 2er an optional illuminated kidney grille as the Iconic Glow is trickling down to near the bottom of the automaker’s range.

Stepping inside, the revamped four-door 2 Series will apparently have a Harman Kardon sound system as standard equipment in North America. Active seats are also mentioned, so expect the right and left half of the seat cushion to move to reduce muscular tension and fatigue. The F74 is also getting ambient LED lighting within the interior trim, along with the suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) from other low-end BMWs.

As usual, the M235i Gran Coupe will stand out courtesy of a more aggressive exterior body kit, upgraded brakes, and even some lightweight parts. BMW will also spruce up the interior with sporty bits in a bid to separate it from the regular trim levels. There’s no word about the engine, but logic tells us it’s getting the updated B48 unit with more than 300 horsepower. We’ll see the turbocharged four-cylinder, 2.0-liter later this year in the M135i LCI and the X1 M35i, with the next-gen X2 M35i coming in 2024 to have it as well.

It would appear BMW also intends to launch a long-wheelbase 2 Series Gran Coupe in China. The roomier compact sedan goes by the “F78” codename and is programmed to enter production in early 2025.

Source: BimmerPost