With over ten years of production, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is beginning to build quite a nice little legacy. While few changes have graced the platform since its introduction in 2022, it continues to excel in its niche. That niche is “fun over function,” and it won’t take long behind the wheel to see why its reputation precedes it. Whether you’re considering the entry-level 230i or high-powered M240i, you won’t be disappointed. In a world of overpriced and underdelivering RWD coupes, the 2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe stands out.

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Thanks to its rear-wheel drive architecture, the 2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe offers maximum driving thrills. While xDrive all-wheel drive is available, it adds weight and slightly detracts from the car’s playfulness. The standard 230i comes with a four-cylinder engine making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and as usual, the little four-banger is perky and responsive as one can expect. The M240i gets the B58 six-cylinder with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, allowing xDrive models to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 4.1 seconds.

Every car gets an 8-speed auto with paddle shifters. It’s good. While the lack of a manual sucks, the M240i gives you enough performance to keep you entertained without lamenting the loss of the row-your-own box. It’s still significantly less expensive – around $14,000 or around $300/month less if you’re financing – than the M2. The 230i is a wonderfully engaging drive that also delivers great smiles per mile. Either way, the 2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe is a huge performance value that shouldn’t be overlooked.

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

Predictably, the 230i shines here. The 230i provides 30 mpg combined after its 26 city and 35 highway figures are combined. xDrive variants suffer a penalty, relegated to 25 city / 33 highway and 28 mpg combined. 2ers equipped with six cylinders are relegated to 26 mpg combined. Just FYI, that’s around 100 more gallons of fuel per year if you drive 15,000 miles annually – you can do the rest of the math yourself.

Interior and Cargo Space

Space is not where the small coupe excels, but it’s the clean, minimalist layout you expect from BMW. Sensatec comes standard and doesn’t command an upgrade to leather – $1,500. The car feels premium despite its low price point and engaging drive, which isn’t easy. Amenities are a bit sparse, but you still get automatic climate control and auto-dimming mirrors. A 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat comes standard and allows you to expand on the ten cubic feet of storage space.

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe Technology and Connectivity

The car comes packed with tech. Standard features include the now-ubiquitous curved display, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, built-in navigation, and voice commands. SiriusXM comes standard and complimentary – at least for a year – but the standard stereo isn’t much to write home about. The Convenience Package ($1,500; moonroof, auto high beams, keyless entry, ambient lighting) is a little pricy but worth it. We’d also add wireless charging for $200 and a Harman Kardon stereo for $875.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning come standard on the 2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe. Speed limit info is also displayed in your gauge cluster free of charge. A 360-degree camera and self-parking powers are available for the low price of $700 via the Parking Assistance Package. You can get Active Cruise Control, too, for $500 – but anything more advanced than that is off-limits.

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe Pricing

The 2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe starts at $38,800. The M240i starts at $49,700. Neither is inexpensive, but it isn’t exactly a hotly-contested throne in this arena. Engaging coupes with real character is hard to find, and while the lack of a manual certainly hurts the BMW, it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. If you want a sedan, the 3 Series is a small bump in price that delivers much of the same charms. All-out engagement on the track? A GR86/BRZ from Toyota/Subaru or Civic Type R from Honda might work better. Best of all worlds? You’ve found your match.

Updates Coming in Summer 2024

There are rumors that a carbon fiber roof will become optional on the BMW M240i and M240i xDrive starting in August 2024. The Skyscraper Grey and Zandvoort Blue could also be added to the color lineup.

2024 BMW 2 Series Coupe FAQ