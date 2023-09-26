BMW is set to expand its lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles with the introduction of the 2024 BMW 530e Sedan and the BMW 550e xDrive Sedan models in November 2023. These additions come hot on the heels of the all-electric BMW i5 and combustion engine variants featuring 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

299 HP and 332 lb-ft of torque

The BMW 530e Sedan is a testament to BMW’s commitment to cutting-edge automotive technology. This plug-in hybrid sedan boasts the latest BMW eDrive technology, which combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. What sets it apart is the seamless integration of the electric motor into the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, along with its power electronics. This highly integrated drive unit delivers exceptional efficiency and contributes up to 135 kW (184 hp) to the maximum system output.

Under the hood, the BMW 530e Sedan features a 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. Together with the highly integrated e-drive unit, it generates a maximum system output of 220 kW (299 hp) and a maximum system torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). As a result, this hybrid sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 6.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph), with an impressive ability to reach up to 140 km/h (87 mph) in fully electric mode.

One noteworthy innovation is BMW’s patented torque enhancement system, which boosts the electric motor’s torque from 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) to a substantial 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) through a pre-transmission mechanism. This added torque significantly enhances the driving experience during acceleration and sprints.

BMW 530e Sedan: Up to 103 km range (WLTP)

The 2024 BMW 530e Sedan also delivers better range than the outgoing model. With a revised electric range of 93 to 103 kilometers (54 to 62 miles) according to WLTP standards, it offers a substantial all-electric driving experience. The EPA rating is not available yet.

BMW engineers have left no stone unturned when it comes to efficiency. Aerodynamic optimizations beneath the vehicle further reduce CO2 emissions and increase the electric range by up to ten kilometers, showing BMW’s dedication to environmentally friendly driving.

Intelligent Energy Management and Charging

The 2024 BMW 530e Sedan gets smarter when it comes to energy management. Adaptive recuperation technology allows the vehicle to recover electrical energy during overrun and braking phases, further enhancing efficiency. The battery has a usable energy content of up to 19.4 kWh. The maximum charging power has doubled compared to previous models, reaching 7.4 kW. This means the high-voltage battery can be charged from zero to 100 percent in just 3 hours and 15 minutes. Even at a conventional household socket, the charging process is completed within a reasonable 11 hours and 45 minutes.

Premium Features and Pricing

Beyond its technology and eco-friendly attributes, the new 2024 BMW 530e Sedan comes with a range of standard features that elevate the driving experience. These include 19-inch light alloy wheels and the BMW IconicSounds Electric system, which enhances the auditory experience of electric driving.

Pricing for the new BMW 530e Sedan starts at 65,300 euros (including VAT) in Germany. There is no pricing for the U.S. market yet nor a launch date.