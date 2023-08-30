The new MINI Countryman is slatted to debut this Friday, but a leaker had other plans for the third-generation crossover. An Instagram post gives us an early look at the design of the new Countryman (U25) and, as always, the photos quality don’t do justice to the car. We saw the new MINI family a few months ago – Cooper and Countryman – but we have to wait until Friday to reveal all the details.

Boxier, Cooler Looking

What we can talk about today is what we see in these leaked images. The side view of the new Countryman shows a larger and boxier crossover. In terms of overall appearance, the upcoming crossover will distinguish itself from the current model through a more squared-off front end, prominent front and rear overhangs, and a distinctly robust design approach. It showcases a sharper, angular take on MINI’s iconic headlights, reminiscent of the ones featured on the ACEMAN Concept. Furthermore, it embraces a fresh octagonal grille surround, aligning its visual identity with these aforementioned model.

The upcoming third-generation MINI Countryman will have dimensions of 4429 millimeters (174.3 inches) in length and 1613 mm (63.5 in) in height, with a wheelbase of 2670 mm (105.1 in). Although it is slightly smaller than the BMW platform it shares, it is still significantly larger than the previous model. MINI has increased the size of the new Countryman to make room for a smaller electric-only crossover, the Aceman, which will be released in 2024.

First Electric Countryman

The compact Countryman electric crossover presents a duo of power options for prospective buyers: the Countryman E will offer 188 hp (140 kW), while the Countryman SE ALL4 will provide a more robust 268 hp (200 kW). Notably, the “ALL4” designation signifies that the latter variant will boast all-wheel drive, with an electric motor situated on both front and rear axles.

Irrespective of the chosen power output, the vehicle will be equipped with a 64-kWh battery pack to provide propulsion. As for its driving range, the less potent two-wheel-drive model is anticipated to cover approximately 440 kilometers (273 miles) in the WLTP cycle. On the contrary, the higher-powered configuration is projected to achieve a range of 420 km (261 miles) on a single charge.

A gasoline-powered Countryman will continue to be part of the lineup, featuring both S and JCW performance variants. While MINI has refrained from disclosing extensive details regarding the internal combustion engine (ICE) models, it has been confirmed that all of these variants will be equipped with front-wheel drive.

Stay tuned Friday for a full review of the new MINI Countryman and MINI Cooper!