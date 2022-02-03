REVIEW: 2022 BMW M240i xDrive – The Coupe Dream is Alive and Kicking!

Photos provided by @MSCK64 on Instagram – Vincent Toth

The theme continues inside the cabin where you will come across many features from other BMW models. The hexagonal infotainment binnacle, the gloss black shift selector, iDrive controller and materials used throughout the cabin feel familiar.

The overall choice of materials is good. Here and there, you will find some cheap plastics, but those are mainly positioned at locations you won’t immediately see or touch. The small little storage compartment underneath the light control stack is a clear example of where BMW had to balance between quality and cost saving. Nothing more than a tiny niggle that you will notice if you know where to look.

The very business-like interior offers standard M-sport colored seatbelts, a sunroof option, bright blue stitching and the optional funky tri-bar M-style ambient light feature in the doors, which lights up in the dark and blinks red when you leave the door open and the car running. BMW however forgot to add an ambient light strip above the glove box. This would have finished off the interior light show in style.

The interior is a step up over the previous model and offers a large range of new features such as a the 360 degree camera, reversing assistant, head-up display, Android Auto connectivity and a 12.3-inch central digital touch display connecting you with the iDrive 7 operating system. The addition of all of these features is welcoming and a proper upgrade over its predecessor.

The seating position for the front occupants has also been improved, but the rear space is still mediocre for a car that grew in size. Like before, you can squeeze two small children in the back, which underlines the 2+2 nature of the vehicle. The M Sports seats offer enough side support, but the base is too short for longer people. It requires you to use the base extension more frequently than before.

The trunk space is 390 liters, same as in the previous generation. You can expand it by folding the 40:20:40 split rear seats. The trunk lid feels heavy while opening and closing, same goes for the doors. Both underline the weight of the new M240i xDrive, which tips in at an astonishing 1765 kgs. About 15% more than its predecessor.

The Driving Experience

Time to jump behind the wheel of the new 2 Series, which feels surprisingly compliant and, again, familiar. This is mainly due to the controls and the combination of gearbox and engine, which we have seen on a number of models the last few years.

The brilliance of the package starts under the bonnet, where the 2022 BMW M240i uses the lovely torquey and nippy 3.0-liter inline-6, turbocharged B58 engine. The engine is linked to a 8-speed Steptronic transmission and its 4WD drivetrain, which offers a clear rear bias and can divert up to 100% of its torque to the rear wheels. RWD will arrive this year on the 2 Series, but no six-speed manual.

The performance level tops Toyota’s GR Supra and BMW’s Z4 M40i which use the same engine. You have 375 hp and 500 Nm of torque under your right foot, which is a bit more than the previous M2 Coupe. Acceleration goes from naught to 100 kmh in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 kmh. The punchy nature of the drivetrain is felt throughout the lower rev ranges and above 2000 rpm. This is where the B58 shines. Higher up the rev range, the engine runs a bit out of breath which is nothing unusual when you only have one turbo to play with.