The BMW i5 Touring, set to debut in 2025, stands out as an exceptionally thrilling model. While it may not be available in the United States, the concept of a roomy and fully electric sports wagon is undeniably captivating. A new BMW i5 Touring prototype was just spotted in Germany showcasing its front-end while still hiding some of the design details of the rear. The Cape York Green metallic features the base trim but with the dark accents of the Shadowline for the headlights and window trim.

BMW i5 Touring M Performance to Feature Distinctive Kidney Grilles

The M Performance variant of the BMW i5 Touring will bring distinctive kidney grilles, forsaking the vertical bars in favor of dual horizontal slats accompanied by a prominent M logo. BMW has confirmed that the high-performance M version will largely adopt the kidney design from the M60. However, it is the standard i5 model, adorned with the timeless vertical slats on its grille, that has the potential to become the top-selling option.

This test mule also sports the 20 inch 938M style wheels with red calipers from the M Sport brakes. The rear-end is still camouflaged but we do expect slightly different taillights and of course a unique tailgate. In comparison to the conventional combustion-powered 5 Series models, the i5 variants, including both sedan and wagon options, provide slightly reduced cargo space. This can be attributed to the positioning of the battery in the floor of the vehicle.

2025 BMW i5 Touring to Offer Two Variants

The BMW i5 Touring will be offered in two variants, at least initially. The first is the BMW i5 Touring eDrive40, which gets rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor positioned on the rear axle. Output is estimated at 335 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. But, it’s capable of more – 317 pound-feet – using Sport Boost or Launch Control. The BMW i5 Touring M60 uses xDrive and dual motors generating 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of twist (605 with Sport Boost/Launch Control).

Production of the BMW 5 Series and i5 Touring will begin in March 2024 and it’s scheduled to run into 2030-2031. As always, the official marketing introduction will take place a few months earlier so we expect a full unveil later this year. [Top rendering / www.instagram.com/theottle]