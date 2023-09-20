The Slovenian company specializing in the production of exhaust systems for motorcycles and automobiles, Akrapovic, is gearing up to introduce a comprehensive aftermarket program for the recently unveiled G87 BMW M2. While the company has offered glimpses of their product lineup in the past, today, they’re granting us an exclusive behind-the-scenes preview of their forthcoming components.

Central to this collaboration, the Akrapovič Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust takes the lead. Crafted from premium-grade titanium, this exhaust system sheds a remarkable 7.3 kilograms compared to the standard stock exhaust. This substantial weight reduction not only contributes to enhanced performance for the M2 Coupé but also guarantees the exhaust’s resilience and longevity due to its titanium construction.

What’s more, the Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust offers a choice between two tailpipe designs: the revolutionary octagonal shape or the more conventional, timeless design. Both tailpipe variations boast carbon fiber construction, further elevating the aesthetics and tactile appeal of the G87 M2. Akrapovič’s innovation extends beyond the exterior enhancements.During testing on Akrapovič’s dynamometer, a direct comparison with a stock BMW M2 showcased substantial and quantifiable improvements. Power surged by an impressive 3.9 kW at 2,800 rpm, while torque exhibited a robust gain of 13.5 Nm at the same engine speed. Remarkably, these performance enhancements are achieved without the necessity for ECU remapping, and the exhaust system complies with ECE type-approval standards for the BMW M2 (G87) equipped with OPF filters.

Beyond the exceptional Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust, Akrapovič extends its product range to cater to the BMW G87 M2 enthusiast. This selection includes meticulously crafted carbon-fiber rear diffusers, a rear wing fashioned from the same lightweight material, and various other offerings to elevate your driving experience. Also, the wing is fully manually adjustable to obtain the best angle for particular driving styles. In the next few weeks, we will get more information about their upcoming G87 BMW M2 tuning program and some exhaust notes as well.