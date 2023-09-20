A polarizing design meets remarkable driving dynamics in the 2024 BMW M3, which continues into the newest model year, completely unchanged from last year. While that’s normally a reason to wait until the LCI for a purchase, it doesn’t look like all that much changes for the BMW M3 facelift due next year. Having just received the most recent iDrive and the ubiquitous curved display last year, the 2024 BMW M3 is simply more of a good thing. Thanks to a slick manual transmission and silky-smooth six-cylinder, it’s still a segment leader that deserves careful consideration.

Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Like last year, you can get the 2024 BMW M3 in several guises. Every one gets a twin-turbo inline-six, an M Sport Differential, four-wheel vented disc brakes, and an Adaptive M Suspension. The choices you have to make are: do you prefer to row your own gears, and do you need all-wheel drive? Six-speed manual M3s get 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The M3 Competition ups output to 503 horsepower, only available with an automatic transmission. Finally, the M3 Competition xDrive adds all-wheel drive.

While the 2024 BMW M3 is one of very few performance cars available with a manual transmission, the auto doesn’t give much up. The M3 Competition fitted with a performance exhaust we tested delivered plenty of giggles and didn’t feel like a compromise from the manual-equipped cars. Particularly if you plan to track the vehicle, the ZF8 auto is a solid choice. The headline reads: the M3 is an awesome performer, no matter how you change gears.

2024 BMW M3 Fuel Economy and MPG

A 15.6-gallon fuel tank means the 2024 BMW M3 can get you around 300 miles on a full tank, assuming somewhat responsible driving habits. According to the EPA, last year’s identical BMW M3 Competition xDrive gets 16 city / 22 highway for a combined figure of 18 mpg. They apparently tested a 2024 with the manual, which returned a slightly better 16 city / 23 highway for 19 mpg combined. Either way, you’re not buying this car for the fuel economy.

2024 BMW M3 Interior and Cargo Space

There’s nothing new here from last year’s M3. You’ll still find a driver-centric cockpit that emphasizes pilot involvement and attempts to minimize distractions. You can still get optional carbon buckets that hug you – quite tightly if you’re horizontally above average – and leather comes standard. Like last year, you get 13 cubic feet of storage space and plenty of room for rear passengers. A moonroof is a zero-cost option, but performance-minded shoppers will want the standard carbon fiber roof for weight-saving benefits.

Technology and Connectivity

Each 2024 BMW M3 has a curved display comprising a 14.9-inch central display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Widespread configurability makes both very accessible and usable. Voice commands, navigation, and MyBMW app integration give the 2024 BMW M3 everything the competition has and more. The $1,450 Executive Package adds a head-up display, power tailgate, heated steering wheel, and more. Get it, and be satisfied that you have the most advanced tech that BMW offers on the 2024 BMW M3.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW M3 sedan is focused on performance but doesn’t go light on driver aids. Frontal Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning all come standard. You also get Park Distance Control and BMW Assist capability. You can do some other fun stuff via the Parking Assistance Package, which adds a 360-degree camera and self-parking capabilities. Only Competition cars can get the Extended Traffic Jam Assistant and Active Driving Assistant Pro. Both use sensors, cameras, and radar to allow a nearly autonomous – but not autonomous – driving experience.

2024 BMW M3 Pricing

The 2024 BMW M3 starts at $76,000, with $995 added as a destination charge. Competitors ring in at $95,000 (yes… that’s a 9) for the C63 AMG and nearly $82,000 for an Alfa-Romeo Quadrifoglio. Neither get a manual and, indeed, you will be hard-pressed to find a competitor that offers one. The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing does get a manual option, though it has a somewhat uninteresting V6 under the hood. It’s the closest competitor and significantly undercuts the 2024 BMW M3 by starting at just $62,000.

Loading up a Competition xDrive (from $85,295) can easily get you past the $100,000 mark. As the MSRP climbs past $90K, the 2024 BMW M3 loses a bit of its value proposition, assuming you are open to used options. At $100K, I’m buying a last-generation M2 CS for driver engagement or an F90 M5 for overall refinement. While the 2024 BMW M3 is better than both overall, a more focused approach might benefit the buyer not sold on the 2024 BMW M3’s polarizing looks and huge central display.

2024 BMW M3 FAQ