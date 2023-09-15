The M2 is not the “baby M” it used to be, and we’re not just talking about the growth spurt of the G87. This second-generation model can play in the big leagues and almost keep up the pace with the M4 G82, as evidenced by a new video shot in South Korea. The local BMW division did a hot lap of the test track at its Driving Center in Incheon where the compact sports coupe was only about a second slower than its bigger brother.

Equipped with the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, the new M2 completed a lap of the circuit in 1 minute and 26.02 seconds. Painted in the exclusive Zandvoort Blue color, the rear-wheel-drive machine is now the second-fastest model tested by BMW South Korea at its in-house track where the M4 G82 crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 25.06 seconds.

Although in most parts of the world, BMW gives you the option to get the M2 with a six-speed manual or the eight-speed auto, only the latter is available in the country located in East Asia where the car retails from ₩89,900,000 or about $67,600 at current exchange rates. It’s the same story in Brazil where the G87 was recently launched exclusively with two pedals with a spectacular ad shot on the empty streets of Sao Paulo.

Come 2024, the M2 CS will be sold globally only with the Steptronic, which will be linked to an uprated version of the ubiquitous S58 engine. We’re hearing BMW wants to dial the twin-turbo, inline-six engine to over 500 horsepower and therefore match the M4 Competition. Much like its bigger brother is offered with optional all-wheel drive, we’re hearing an M2 xDrive is planned to launch as early as 2026, and that one too will be automatic-only.

The Korean Driving Center featured in the video was inaugurated back in 2014 following an investment of $75.5 million and after creating around 100 jobs. It boasts a 2.6-kilometer (1.61-mile) test track and covers a total of 240,000 square meters.

Source: BMW South Korea / YouTube