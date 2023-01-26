The Forza Motorsport reboot will be launched later in 2023, and to ease the wait, the racing game’s developed Turn 10 Studio has provided a new sneak preview. Set to deliver stunning graphics and dynamic weather conditions while alternating day with night, the new title aims to provide up to ten times more detail. It’ll fully harness the power offered by the Xbox Series X to provide crisp graphics at 4K resolution and 60 fps.

A new official trailer shows some of the cars that players will be able to drive when the game comes out later this year. Microsoft has been kind enough to provide a list of vehicles that make a brief appearance in the video, including three BMW models: 1991 M3, 2017 M6 GTLM, and a 2018 M8 GTE we saw last year in an official gameplay demo. You can find the list with 81 cars at the bottom of the page, but keep in mind Forza Motorsport will have over 500 vehicles available at launch.

We also get to know there will be 20 tracks to race on from day one. The ones that show up in the video are: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Hakone, Kyalami, Laguna Seca, Maple Valley, Silverstone, and Suzuka. Kyalami in South Africa is one of the five locations that will debut with the new Forza Motorsport game.

To make it more realistic than any Forza game before, Turn 10 Studios says dirt buildup has never been this complex and the directionality of damage has been taken into consideration. The developers say “no two laps ever play the same” as wet driving surfaces, changing track temperatures, and other factors will provide great variety.

Getting back to cars, we’re expecting several other BMWs to be available in the garage. The video game’s developer mentions more than 100 vehicles are new to the Forza Motorsport series. On top of that, more than 800 upgrades and modifications will be available for players looking to customize their vehicles.

Here is the provisional car list for the 2023 Forza Motorsport:

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2018 Audi TT RS

1991 BMW M3

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2019 Brabham BT62

2018 Bugatti Chiron

1970 Buick GSX

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

2005 Ford GT

2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

2017 Ford GT

2019 Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N

1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5

1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9

1993 Jaguar XJ220

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

2010 Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B

2013 McLaren P1

2018 McLaren Senna

1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

2017 Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

1983 Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956

1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

2021 Porsche Mission R

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

2004 Saleen S7

2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

Source: Forza