There’s no shortage of custom BMW M3 Touring builds at the 2023 IAA Munich as German companies Zettl i-tec and Hubauer are displaying no fewer than three G81 versions. After discovering the super wagon with a Verde Scandal interior and another one with a purple cabin, this third car is far more subdued but equally special. It’s all sorts of blue inside and out.

It’s more than just for show as buyers with eccentric tastes can actually get the car with any of the unusual interior finishes we just mentioned. How does it work? You head to the Hubauer BMW dealer in Landshut (the capital of Lower Bavaria) and customize the car through Zettl i-tec well beyond what BMW offers via its Individual program.

Of course, that’s going to drive up the price tag of an already expensive car since the base M3 Touring starts at just under €100,000 In Germany, before options. One of the reasons why it’s so expensive is that BMW sells its belated AMG C63 Estate rival exclusively as a Competition model with xDrive. An even pricier variant might be on the way if the CS already being tested gets approved for production to mirror the M3 CS Sedan and the forthcoming M4 CS Coupe.

It’ll be interesting to see how many buyers will opt for these third-party customizations and we’re equally curious to find out how these custom M3 G81s will hold up in value over time compared to regular specifications. BMW will allegedly have the high-performance Touring in production until near the end of 2027, with spy shots showing a Life Cycle Impulse already being planned for a release either next year or in 2025.

With the M5 Touring coming next year, we won’t be too surprised if the Hubauer BMW dealer will work once again with Zettl i-tec to offer a similar customization program for the G99.

Source: BimmerToday