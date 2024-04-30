German tuning powerhouse is putting their latest aftermarket spin on the popular G81 BMW M3 Touring. Renamed the G-Power G3M Bi-Turbo, this model flaunts a Voodoo Blue paint job, enhanced by numerous aftermarket enhancements that give it a more aggressive appearance, including the racing yellow headlights specific of BMW CS models. The modifications start at the front bumper with carbon fiber attachments.

You will also notice carbon fiber bits in the hood. In the back, you will see a carbon fiber rear diffuser with orange accents and side skirts also made of carbon fiber. The traditional BMW emblems have been swapped for G-Power’s insignia on both the front and back of the car. As with all G-Power models, there is a set of new wheels, painted in orange with the company’s emblem as well. Inside, the door opens to an interior decked in orange and black, with G-Power accents visible on the new paddle shifters, steering wheel, and floor mats. There are also a series of decals in orange as well.

G-Power offers a series of performance upgrades as well. The S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder powerplant can be ordered with 600 hp, 650 hp and a more extreme 720 horsepower. To our knowledge, this is the most potent M3 Touring build to date. These figures represent a massive bump over the standard configuration with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six dialed to 510 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). All these power upgrades can be paired with a G-Power exhaust system along with suspension upgrades.

BMW is testing an M3 CS Touring with 543 horsepower, but of course, it won’t get anywhere near the muscle of this aftermarket project. While the M3 CS will do an electronically governed 188 mph (302 km/h), G-Power’s wild estate is capped at 200 mph (322 km/h). Lastly, you can also fit the exhaust with 100 mm or 110 mm tailpipes in carbon fiber for even better sound. There is no pricing available yet for this G3M Bi-Turbo Touring, but more information should be posted soon on the G-Power website.

[Source: G-Power]