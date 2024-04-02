When BMW introduced the new X2 in October 2023, the base version was the sDrive20i with a three-cylinder engine. The 1.5-liter mill is good for 154 horsepower, which some would deem is already too weak to be worthy of the BMW badge, even if it’s a front-wheel-drive compact car. As it turns out, there’s an even lower-powered version of the crossover-coupe mashup.

More and more markets are welcoming the X2 sDrive16i with the same three-pot dialed down to just 121 horsepower. No, this isn’t a belated April Fools’ Day prank. The small turbo engine produces 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque, or 10 Nm (7 lb-ft) less than the X2 sDrive20i. You won’t be taking down any Nürburgring records for a production SUV since the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 10.5 seconds and the top speed is 122 mph (197 km/h).

We found the X2 sDrive16i for sale in Singapore where BMW also sells the equivalent X1 sDrive16i. Both luxury crossovers route the three-cylinder engine’s power to the front wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Because taxes on new cars in Singapore are among the biggest in the world, the X2 sDrive16i M Sport retails for S$233,888 or a whopping $173,000 / €161,000 at current exchange rates.

The X2 sDrive16i is not the least powerful BMW in the country because that role goes to the 116i with the three-cylinder, 1.5-liter gasoline engine rated at just 107 hp and 190 Nm (140 lb-ft) of torque. This base 1 Series is also available in other markets, including at home in Germany where you can still have it with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 116i sold in Singapore is offered strictly with a seven-speed automatic.

Paying $173,000 for a three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive BMW crossover seems absurd and we reckon not that many people will line up to buy one. One can spend even more by upgrading from the standard 20-inch wheels to a 21-inch set and by ordering the adaptive M suspension that lowers the ride height by 15 millimeters.

