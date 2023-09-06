The M3 Touring is certain to draw a crowd even in its most basic form but this wild G81 build with a fully customized interior will convince you to check it out at the 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich. Mind you, this isn’t something that comes straight from BMW since it was modified by the German companies Zettl i-tec and Hubauer. The former specializes in bespoke car interiors while the latter sells original BMW and MINI parts.

They decided to prove you don’t need to access BMW’s Individual program to have a bespoke cabin by giving the high-performance estate an eye-catching Verde Scandal interior. If the name sounds familiar, it’s a signature color offered by Lamborghini. It might look a wee bit yellow on camera but as the “verde” name suggests, it’s green. Even the cargo area has been bathed in this scandalous (pun intended) color, not to mention tiny details such as the door lock pins and the stripe on the dashboard.

Zettl i-tec and Hubauer went all out and decided to modify an M3 Touring that had the optional carbon bucket front seats. That striking neon green shade can also be found on the outside where the brake calipers are finished in the look-at-me hue, providing a powerful contrast to an otherwise dark G81. If you’re thinking Verde Scandal is too much for a “family estate,” you’re not the only one.

However, the point of this eccentric build is to spread awareness about the two companies, which has certainly worked. Of course, there are hundreds of ways to customize an M3 Touring or any other model for that matter, well beyond what BMW offers through its Individual catalog. Customers can pick from a wide variety of Alcantara, leather, and microfibre fabrics, which can have just about any color you can think of.

Source: BimmerToday