Having crash-tested the conventionally powered BMW X1 last year, Euro NCAP was curious to see how its electric sibling would fare. Since the iX1 eDrive20 was introduced only a few days ago, their test car was the dual-motor xDrive30. Although it received a five-star rating much like the regular compact crossover, the non-profit organization notes the EV version exhibited weaker protection of the chest during the side pole impact.

In the video attached at the bottom, Euro NCAP combines footage from the X1’s crash test in 2022 with the iX1’s carried out in 2023. Additional evaluations were conducted on the latter, namely a front mobile progressive deformable barrier test, a side mobile barrier test, and a side pole test. These further checks were done to make sure the iX1’s safety rating matched that of the regular X1: 86% for Adult Occupant, 89% for Child Occupant, 76% for Vulnerable Road Users, and 92% for Safety Assist.

We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t point out the massive weight difference between the two vehicles evaluated by Euro NCAP. The test car from 2022 was an X1 diesel that tipped the scales at 1,654 kilograms (3,646 pounds) whereas the iX1 is substantially porkier. The electric crossover weighs 2,010 kg (4,431 lbs), so about 350 kg (772 lbs) more than its diesel sibling.

Debuting near the end of the year, the second-generation X2 will come along with a first-ever fully electric iX2 and there’s a good chance the two crossovers will offer nearly the same protection as the equivalent X1 and iX1, respectively. The mechanically related 2 Series Active Tourer also scored a five-star rating when it was tested together with the X1 about a year ago.

However, it’s worth noting that not all recent BMWs have passed the test with flying colors since the 2 Series Coupe and i4 only got four stars.

Source: Euro NCAP