The automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards electrification, and BMW is at the forefront of this transformation. The latest buzz surrounds the upcoming BMW X3 lineup, which is set to break new ground by becoming the first BMW series built on two distinct platforms. The combustion-powered and plug-in hybrid X3s, codenamed G45, will ride on the CLAR platform, while the all-electric variant iX3, codenamed NA5, will embrace the NEUE KLASSE platform. These divergent platforms promise to deliver unique design elements and futuristic interiors.

Different Design Philosophies

Rumors suggest that the NA5 all-electric variant of the iX3, will boast a clean and minimalist design philosophy. It is anticipated that this design language will extend to the exterior as well as the interior, creating a cohesive and modern feel for drivers and passengers alike. We also expect a different level of technology inside the NEUE KLASSE-based models. On the other hand, the G45 X3, with its focus on both combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains, will likely retain some traditional design elements familiar to BMW enthusiasts. However, there are also likely to share some design cues.

A Glimpse into the Future: Redesigned Dashboard and Dual-Screen Display

The most recent spy photos of the G45 2025 BMW X3 have created a buzz among automobile enthusiasts. One standout feature is the completely redesigned dashboard with a curved dual-screen display, serving as the centerpiece for the car’s cutting-edge infotainment system. The dual-screen display is divided into two halves, with each half dedicated to specific functions. The iDrive system in the G45 X3 is expected to debut BMW’s latest iDrive 9 system which uses the Android Automotive OS.

Next-Generation Operating System: iDrive 10 or iDrive X?

BMW has already given us a preview of what the next-gen infotainment system might look like. The BMW Panoramic Vision is the name of the new head-up display which sits across the entire width of the windscreen. Of course, that means that a new iDrive system will likely arrive for the NEUE KLASSE cars. We expect that new Operating System to be either called “iDrive 10”

or maybe to get the cooler “iDrive X or Operating System X” name. The next-gen operating system in the NA5 iX3 will likely incorporate cutting-edge advancements in connectivity, navigation, and entertainment, elevating the driving experience to new heights. It might also mean less switches and buttons.

Drivetrain Choices

The G45 BMW X3 will include a wide range of powertrains, from the X3 20, X3 20d or X3 30 for gasoline models, to X3 30e plug-in hybrids. The top model will be the 2025 BMW X3 M50. Notice the lack of the “i” denotation which used to stand for fuel-injected engines. Instead, the “i” now becomes solely an indicator for electric BMWs, just like we’ve seen on current models. Speaking of the X3 M50, the M Performance Model will be powered by an updated B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine making at 382 horsepower.

There are less details on the side of the NA5 BMW iX3, but we expect at least 2-3 different choices when it comes to battery packs. Of course, all NEUE KLASSE models will use the GEN6 battery technology from BMW which promises 20 percent more energy density than the current tech and 30 percent more range. Hypothetically, BMW places the electric range ceiling at around 1,000 kilometers – roughly 621 miles.

One of the biggest changes Gen6 battery tech introduces is that it’s essentially built into the chassis. Using “pack-to-chassis” design, BMW has reduced charging times by as much as 30%, thanks also to the use of a new 800-volt architecture. Gen6 batteries take advantage of cylindrical cells – you may know them from Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian fame.

Launch Date

Production of the G45 BMW X3 will begin at the Spartanburg Plant in Summer 2024. The NA5 BMW X3 will begin its production exactly a year later at the new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. The San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico is also likely to get some of the NEUE KLASSE production, but no further details on that at this point.