In a remarkable visit to the International Automobile Exhibition (IAA) 2023, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on a journey into the future of automotive innovation. While at the BMW stand, Scholz received a demo of the BMW Panoramic Vision Display. He was accompanied by BMW CEO Oliver Zipse who provided Scholz with an exclusive explanation of the Panoramic Vision and other highlights of the upcoming new class. The Chancellor’s interest in the automotive future aligned perfectly with BMW’s mission to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry. Accompanying Scholz were prominent figures, including VDA President Hildegard Müller, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, and Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, making this visit a truly distinguished event.

The occasion for this high-profile visit was none other than the official opening of IAA Mobility 2023. Drawing nearly 750 exhibitors from 38 countries, the event showcased over 300 innovations and world premieres. The prevailing theme revolved around electric vehicles and innovative mobility concepts, seeking to bridge the gap between individual mobility desires and the pressing concerns of the climate crisis and environmental protection.

Neue Klasse Takes The Centerstage

BMW’s exhibition at the IAA was nothing short of spectacular. The centerpiece was the vision car for the Neue Klasse, slated for launch by the end of 2025. This futuristic electric vehicle promiss to redefine the driving experience and the digital world that comes with it. Of course, the Panoramic Vision is just one of these features offering a window into the possibilities of connected and augmented reality driving.

BMW’s Panoramic Vision, akin to the groundbreaking iDrive controller that came before it, represents a paradigm shift in how both drivers and passengers engage with their vehicle’s technology. This innovative technology makes its debut on the Neue Klasse vehicles, where it assumes the role of an exceptionally advanced head-up display system. Panoramic Vision operates as a sophisticated enhancement of the traditional head-up display, providing essential information precisely where the driver needs it: within their natural line of sight. Covering the entire width of the windshield, this system seamlessly integrates with the driving experience, offering an amplified and intuitive interface for the modern motorist.

While some concept features remain at the concept level, the Panoramic Display, along wit the new iDrive, will be in the production series BMW Neue Klasse vehicles. First new electric BMW vehicles are scheduled for 2025, starting with the BMW iX3 and followed shortly by the BMW i3. Here is an exclusive demo of the BMW Panoramic Vision Display:

[Photo Copyright VDA/IAA MOBILITY]