Two vastly different takes on what a track-focused performance car can be, the BMW M3 CS dueled the latest and greatest Porsche 911 GT3 RS. These cars are more about going fast in a corner rather than outright speed but as you are about to see, they’re still properly quick in a straight line. Many would argue it’s not a fair fight because one is a luxury sedan dialed up a few notches while the other is more along the lines of a race car with a license plate.

The M3 CS has its inline-six, twin-turbo engine mounted in the front whereas the 911 GT3 RS uses a naturally aspirated flat-six mounted at the back. The differences go well beyond the engine and its placement considering the super sedan has xDrive while the coupe sends power to the rear axle. BMW fits the hardcore 3 Series with an eight-speed, torque-converter automatic while Porsche installs a seven-speed, dual-clutch auto.

Then there’s the weight, with the M3 having to carry around over 300 kilograms (660 pounds) compared to the 911. On paper, the posh sedan appears to be handicapped, but forced induction and all-wheel drive are in its favor while the coupe’s aero trickery will cause drag at higher speeds. Of course, at the end of the day, absolutely no one will ever cross-shop these two cars, but seeing them duel should be massively exciting.

The M3 CS won the first duel but the 911 GT3 RS had its revenge in the subsequent drag race when the DRS (Drag Reduction System) was active. The two cars were once again neck and neck in the decider, but it was ultimately another win for the Porsche. Three rolling races followed, and the BMW managed to triumph in two of them.

In the brake test from 100 mph (161 km/h), the Porsche’s lighter body and its rear wing serving as an air brake helped it come to a full stop much sooner than the BMW. Both cars had carbon-ceramic brakes but no one was really expecting the M3 CS to get anywhere near close to the braking performance of the 911 GT RS.

The M4 CSL would be a closer competitor to Zuffenhausen’s track weapon, and it’s likely a matter of time before these two will duke it out.

Source: Carwow / YouTube