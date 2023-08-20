To a certain extent, the BMW M4 CSL and Lamborghini Huracan STO are similar as they’re both limited-edition, higher-performing, track-focused versions of sports cars. In addition, they also come exclusively with two seats, an automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. However, that’s where the similarities pretty much end since the M car has a twin-turbocharged inline-six in front of the driver while Sant’Agata’s supercar has the naturally aspirated V10 behind the seats.

Playing in substantially different leagues (and price brackets), the two cars had an unexpected tête-à-tête in Germany. The encounter took place on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where the M4 CSL and Huracan STO effortlessly reached speeds in excess of 186 mph (300 km/h). Although these two cars are not about outright speed, they’re still some of the fastest road-going vehicles money can buy.

Looking at their technical specification sheets, the raging bull should be a tad faster as Lamborghini quotes a top speed of 193 mph (310 km/h) while BMW lists a maximum velocity of 191 mph (307 km/h). It would seem that both drivers wanted to test those numbers without breaking any speed laws while having to tackle busy traffic. BMW graciously allowed YouTuber Joe Achilles to put the pedal to the metal in that sinister-looking M4 CSL press car.

These two cars are all about going fast in a corner rather than a straight line, and while the Huracan STO is a lot more expensive, the M4 CSL is the rarer car since BMW capped production at 1,000 units. This Saphire Black color would be our pick, but the hardcore coupe was also sold in Alpine White and Frozen Brooklyn Grey.

BMW will follow up on the CSL next year with a less focused CS version that will add the rear seats back since the weight savings won’t be as drastic. The M4 CS will mirror the M3 CS sedan but spy shots have revealed it’s going to have redesigned headlights. That’s because BMW is working on a Life Cycle Impulse for the M4 and the hot CS derivative will be based on the updated version.

