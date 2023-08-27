BMW goes to great lengths to celebrate the regional launch of a new model and the third-generation X1 is no exception. To mark the arrival of the U11 in Argentina, the local division organized a special event at the Amalia Lacroze de Fortabat Art Collection museum in Buenos Aires where it brought a couple of differently specced configurations of the entry-level X model. BMW Group Argentina took the opportunity to showcase the 330e Sedan in its facelifted iteration for the first time in the South American country.

A little over a month ago, the Regensburg factory in Germany where the X1 is manufactured celebrated making the one-millionth example of the baby X model. The new-generation model is imported to Argentina from this plant and was showcased at the event in the xDrive20i xLine specification. Lesser versions are available in the country where buyers can opt for the sDrive18i or the sDrive20i with front-wheel drive.

As for the 330e, it’s imported to Argentina from the San Louis Potosi plant in Mexico. BMW sells the plug-in hybrid variant in a SportLine specification alongside a 320i SportLine and the beefier M340i xDrive. Interestingly, it should be mentioned that in Argentina, the 330e indirectly replaces the 330i sold during the pre-LCI years, which goes to show how the auto industry is gradually shifting to electrified vehicles.

BMW Group Argentina has taken baby steps toward electrification, with the X3 xDrive30e launched locally in October 2022 representing the starting point. The plug-in hybrid crossover is now joined by the 330e sedan as part of a greater effort the expand electromobility in the country.

During the launch event for the X1 and 330e Sedan, BMW announced a series of new products that will be arriving in Argentina in the near future, alluding to the local launch of the XM plug-in hybrid super SUV: “a sporty model, of very high performance, belonging to the M family and a novelty that will arrive in the highest segment of the X family.”

