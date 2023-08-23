On the same day as BMW and MINI announced their comprehensive lineups for the 2023 IAA Munich show, Rolls-Royce has confirmed it will attend Salon Privé. Held from August 30 until September 2 at the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the Concours d’Elégance will host a couple of Spectre electric coupes as well as a highly bespoke Ghost.

While Spectre serves as the brand’s first electric production vehicle ever, the Ghost is the best-selling product in the automaker’s 119-year history. Not one but two eye-catching EVs will be at the event to highlight how impressively configurable the “super coupe” is for those who want a Rolls-Royce without the venerable V12 engine.

The first Spectre is a Witterings Blue build with a Mandarin coachline, combined with a Charles Blue interior that also has Mandarin accents. The other car is finished in a combination of Chartreuse and Black Diamond with a posh cabin featuring a Chartreuse, Grace White and Peony Pink theme.

Ahead of deliveries programmed to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2023, Spectre is already a smash hit as RR has enough orders to keep busy for the entire next year. Newly placed orders won’t be fulfilled until 2025. Spectre leads the way for the brand’s EV plans, with the entire lineup to drop the V12 by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, two ICE cars have already been discontinued as the Wraith and Dawn were retired earlier this year. The Spectre is not a successor to these cars, but rather a replacement for the Phantom Coupe.

As far as the Ghost is concerned, the ultra-luxury sedan has been painted in Tucana Purple in combination with a Lime Green coachline. These contrasting accents have also been applied as a pinstripe on the wheels. More Lime Green can be found inside on the steering wheel, armrests, headrests, and seat piping.

That’s not all as Rolls-Royce will have another Ghost to lead the Tour Privé for the 120-mile journey through the Cotswolds.

