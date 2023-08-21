Even though the X5 M Performance version has moved up to the M60i moniker for the 2024 model year, it’s not any closer to the full-fat X5 M, which now comes strictly in Competition flavor. Power remains unchanged, despite the fact the large premium SUV has a new engine under the hood. Codenamed S68, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 replaces the N63 of its X5 M50i predecessor and produces the same 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque.

Our colleagues at Bimmer Today used the full power in an acceleration test to see how quickly an SUV that weighs 5,355 pounds (2,429 kilograms) in North American specification accelerates from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h). It was subsequently put through its paces in a test from 62 mph (100 km/h) to 124 mph (200 km/h).

While these sprints were not timed, the X5 M60i picked up speed in an impressive manner despite its heft. It should be mentioned that while the combustion engine doesn’t have more power, the newly added electric motor built into the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox does deliver a hike, albeit a temporary one. It offers an extra 12 hp and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm).

At full throttle, the V8 is unsurprisingly thirsty. A look at the remaining range on the digital instrument cluster shows the number is dropping in a matter of seconds but that’s to be expected when a heavy vehicle is under hard acceleration. BMW says the X5 M60i is slightly thriftier than before thanks to the addition of a 48V setup, which also promises to deliver better response when you’re enthusiastically pressing the accelerator pedal.

On paper at least, the addition of an e-motor should be a win/win scenario by improving both performance and fuel economy. It also helps BMW meet increasingly stricter emissions regulations, especially in countries part of the European Union. The new 5 Series has lost its mighty V8, with only next year’s M5 to have eight cylinders, so don’t be too surprised if the next-gen X5 M Performance will downsize to an inline-six with even more electrification baked in.

Source: BimmerToday / YouTube