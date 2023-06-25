The X7 was the first BMW to abandon the M50i suffix and transition to a fresh name as a way to tell the world about the new S68 mild-hybrid engine. Introduced in 2022, the updated fullsize luxury SUV also transitioned to the iDrive 8 infotainment, with both novelties being carried over to the revised X5 and X6 introduced earlier this year. However, the two smaller models skipped the controversial split headlight design of the X7.

Some would argue that’s for the better as it’s easy to understand why the disjointed headlights are a turn-off for some people. An unusually long walkaround video focuses on the 2024 BMW X5 M60i with the mild exterior changes brought by the LCI. The headlights have been changed and are now 35 millimeters slimmer while boasting a sharper design with arrow-shaped daytime running lights pointing outward. As with other recent models, the laser headlights are no more, replaced with a matrix adaptive LED featuring a non-dazzling high beam.

Painted in Frozen Pure Grey Metallic, the 2024 X5 M60i has also gained an M badge on the kidney grille and the sportier-looking side mirrors that used to be exclusive to the full-fat M models until not long ago. At the back, the taillights have the same shape and size but now have revised graphics depicting an “X” motif. BMW has also come up with a new look for the quad exhaust tips.

The most obvious change is noticeable inside where the latest infotainment system calls home. With good reason, a significant portion of the video is dedicated to the iDrive 8. The enlarged 14.9-inch touchscreen provides access to most functions as BMW has simplified the dashboard by making the driver rely more on the big display. Consequently, there are fewer conventional controls on the dashboard, which now hosts an ambient M bar on the passenger side of the M60i and M models. The lesser ones have an X instead.

With the mid-cycle update, the German luxury brand has also replaced the chunky gear lever with a small selector on all but the X5 M. To make room for the enlarged screen, the central air vents are now a lot slimmer than before. Overall, the LCI has brought an assortment of subtle changes on the outside and more significant tweaks inside where the dashboard has been decluttered to accommodate the screen-heavy iDrive.

Source: SDA Dan Cars / YouTube