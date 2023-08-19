At $118,700, the BMW M3 CS is roughly two and a half times more expensive than the base 3 Series Sedan sold in the United States. Paying the steep premium gets you the most powerful and fastest M3 in history, plus the satisfaction of being part of an exclusive club since the car’s production is limited to a single year. The German automaker estimates it’ll produce anywhere between 1,700 to 2,000 cars for the entire world.

Following its world premiere at the beginning of the year, the hardcore M3 is at Pebble Beach where it’s being exhibited in Brooklyn Grey Metallic. Alternatively, the CS can be ordered in Black Sapphire or Individual colors such as Frozen Solid White and Signal Green. If you’re finding those Gold Bronze wheels too flashy for your liking, the same 827M-style forged alloys can also be had in matte black.

Mirroring the M4 CSL, the speedy sedan has striking red accents for the kidney grille’s contour as well as the badging. Compared to the M3 Competition xDrive upon which it’s based, the CS shaves off around 75 pounds by making generous use of carbon fiber inside and out, plus a titanium rear silencer for the exhaust system.

There are only a few optional features you can order since the M3 CS comes generously equipped from the get-go, which makes sense given its high starting price. Aside from the two Individual paints and black wheels we mentioned earlier, you can have carbon ceramic brakes with gold/red calipers to replace the standard compound brakes with their red/black calipers. In addition, you can ask BMW to fit the car with track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

A coupe version will follow next year when the M4 CS will hit the market with virtually the same technical specifications as the M3 CS but different headlights. 2024 will also see the introduction of a mild Life Cycle Impulse for the M3/M4 lineup with styling tweaks and possibly a bit more power for the xDrive-equipped versions.

We’re hearing the M3 G80 is sticking around until mid-2027 when production is rumored to end. BMW has made it crystal clear that it wants to follow up on the sports sedan with a high-performance EV on the upcoming Neue Klasse platform.