A surefire way to spruce up an aging car is to give it the special edition treatment. Even though we are likely only a couple of weeks away from the unveiling of the new fully electric Cooper, MINI has found the time to squeeze in a potential final limited-run variant. Available in India where it’s sold exclusively on the web shop, the Charge Edition is capped at just 20 units.

Painted in Chili Red, the zero-emission hatchback gets a white roof and matching side mirror caps. The Aspen White accents are also noticeable on the door handles, badges, and around the headlight and taillights. To further set it apart from the regular Cooper SE, MINI has added Frozen Red stripes running along the bottom of the profile. The yellow accents on the hood, sides, rear, and wheels are also hard to miss.

Speaking of which, the Charged Edition comes with 17-inch alloys with a distinctive asymmetrical spoke design and aero tweaks to improve range. From the few interior images released by MINI India, we can see the electric hatch has leatherette seats in carbon black with a Nappa leather steering wheel and Energetic Yellow accents to complement the exterior. These are noticeable on the gear lever, start/stop switch, and the door sill badging.

The first limited-run Cooper SE sold in India is available in a fixed, fully loaded configuration and comes bundled with a wallbox and a DC charging cable. It costs 5,550,000 INR, which works out to about $66,700 or €61,400 at current exchange rates. For your money’s worth, MINI throws in an eight-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty for the battery pack, whichever comes first. The car itself has a two-year warranty with unlimited mileage.

Earlier this year, the BMW Group brand celebrated a decade since its introduction in India with another fully loaded Cooper SE offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) like the Charged Edition.

Source: MINI