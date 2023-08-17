The Bulldog Racing team achieved a remarkable second-place finish earlier this year in the grueling 24 Hours of Nürburgring for production-based turbocharged cars equipped with engines that have a 1.6- to 2.0-liter displacement. It was the best finish ever for a MINI in a 24-hour endurance race and also the first podium in the brand’s 64-year history. It completed 114 laps and covered 2,893 kilometers while making 15 pitstops along the way.

To celebrate the success at the Green Hell, a new special edition based on the MINI John Cooper Works is now available if you’re looking for a track-focused hot hatch. Bulldog Racing takes the JCW and installs a KW V3 suspension that can be adjusted in compression and rebound. It has been tuned at the Green Hell by the team’s pro drivers and helps the car provide superior grip for better handling.

The MINI JCW has lost its original wheels in favor of a custom 17-inch OZ HyperGT set with Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 205/45 R17. In addition, there’s now a Remus exhaust for a more aggressive soundtrack from the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The four-pot continues to make 231 horsepower and 320 Newton-meters (235 pound-feet) of torque, channeled to the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox.

The changes continue inside where the MINI JCW Bulldog Racing Edition no longer has rear seats. These have been removed to shave off weight and, in their place, now sits a strut with mesh and carpet. The finishing touch is an individually numbered plaque mounted below the handbrake lever. Interior and exterior special badges along with a roof wrap further set it apart from the regular model.

While this limited-run special edition can be had as a brand-new car, Bulldog Racing is also offering aftermarket parts for older MINIs made from 2014 onwards. In addition, this new car can be had with the full package shown here or with individual items chosen by the customer.

Source: Bulldog Racing