The Bulldog Racing team celebrated a remarkable comeback in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring reace, earning second place in the class for production-based vehicles with a displacement of 1,600 to 2,000 cc and a turbocharger. The qualifying sessions for the famous 24-hour race of Nurburgring were tough for both the drivers and their cars. Many teams, including Bulldog Racing, faced tire problems and had to withdraw their race car at the last minute.

However, the team’s hopes now rested on the black MINI John Cooper Works, starting from the ninth position in its class. But start driver, Sebastian Sauerbrei, quickly gained positions in the race. Michael Mönch took over the wheel after the first driver change, while Charlie Cooper had his first stint after the second pit stop. Christoph Kragenings drove during the evening hours, and Sebastian Sauerbrei did a double stint in the dark.

During this time, the team made an impressive gain of 25 places in the overall standings among the 131 starters. In the class for production vehicles with up to 2.0 liters of displacement and turbochargers, the MINI climbed to a commendable 5th place, competing against more powerful vehicles. Shortly after sunrise, Christoph Kragenings drove a new fastest time with 10:15.551 minutes.

By the end of the 24-hour race, the MINI John Cooper Works had climbed eight places in its class and an impressive 49 positions overall, showcasing its reliability. The race car completed 114 laps, covering a distance of approximately 2,893 kilometers. It made 15 pit stops on its way to the podium.

Six-Speed Manual Racing Car

The MINI John Cooper Works #126 generates 231 hp / 170 kW, delivering a maximum torque of 320 Nm. It comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This car, designed for the 25-kilometer racetrack, is essentially a modified version of the standard MINI John Cooper Works. It has been adapted to meet the safety requirements and standards for competing in the VT2 production car class.