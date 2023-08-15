It was only yesterday when we shared a batch of photos depicting the 2024 X5 xDrive40d in the Bavarian Forest and now we have fresh imagery from the same location with the X6. Not just any version of the facelifted coupe-SUV, but the spicy M Performance flavor. This M60i is dressed to impress in Isle of Man Green Metallic and rides on 21-inch wheels (915M style) with a two-tone finish and blue brake calipers.

A replacement for the X6 M50i sold in the pre-LCI days, the M60i has gone through quite a few changes for its mid-cycle update beyond the name change. Not only does it have slimmer headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights, but also has an updated kidney grille proudly carrying the M logo. As seen in other recent M Performance models, the X6 M60i boasts the sportier-looking side mirrors that were reserved for the true M models until 2022.

Even more significant changes have been implemented inside where the dashboard is now dominated by the iDrive 8.0. The side-by-side screen setup consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen, with the latter now larger than before by slimming down the central air vents to make room for a bigger display. All 2024 X6 versions with the exception of the fully fledged M model now have a small gear selector.

The simplified center console has fewer controls after moving access to most functions within the infotainment. On the passenger side of the dashboard, there’s an illuminated “M” graphic on the M60i and X6 M whereas the lesser versions have an “X” instead. The same differentiation is found inside the 2024 X5. Side note – the bigger ALPINA XB7 facelift has an “XB7” logo instead.

The name change wasn’t a random decision taken by BMW as transitioning to M60i was done to reflect the novelty underneath the hood brought by the LCI. The M Lite variant of the X6 now uses the S68 engine, a mild-hybrid V8 with a 4.4-liter displacement, and a pair of turbochargers. It doesn’t have more power than the N63 engine it replaced – still at 523 hp and 553 lb-ft – but the added electric motor offers a temporary 12 hp and 147 lb-ft.

Considered by many as the original modern coupe-SUV, the X6 has entered the latter half of its third generation (G06) and is expected to remain in production until early 2028, with a direct replacement reportedly planned.

Source: BMW