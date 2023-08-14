According to the numbers published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), diesels represented only 13.4% of all new car sales in June 2023. Declining demand for oil-burners allowed EVs to overtake diesels on the Old Continent for the first time ever, reaching a market share of 15.1%. Not only that, but hybrids (excluding PHEVs) were considerably more popular as well, capturing a share of 24.3%.

Nevertheless, BMW is sticking by its “Power of Choice” strategy and is offering the X5 with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. There’s no fully electric derivative just yet, but the German luxury brand will happily redirect you to the zero-emission iX. For those who still want a diesel-fueled variant in 2023, a new photoshoot from the Bavarian Forest puts the spotlight on the xDrive30d finished in Tanzanite Blue.

It’s a good opportunity to see the Mercedes GLE competitor without the M Sport Package / M Sport Package Pro since BMW has the tendency to promote only the sportier-looking versions. The diesel X5 featured here has 21-inch wheels but you can go a size higher and opt for a 22-inch set. The interior is also fairly simple since it retains the standard Sensafin (artificial leather) upholstery.

Having introduced the X5 LCI earlier this year, it means BMW intends to sell the G05 model for at least 2-3 years before replacing it with the fifth-generation model. We’re hearing its successor has already been assigned the G65 internal codename and is rumored to enter production in late 2026. The Euro 7 standard will be in full swing by then, so expect even more electrification.

It’s too soon to say whether there will still be enough demand to warrant a diesel option. Meanwhile, BMW is also selling the diesel X5 in a more potent xDrive40d specification. There used to be a quad-turbo M50d until it was discontinued in 2020 with a Final Edition also offered for the larger X7 M50d.

