BMW sold almost 60,000 examples of the original M2 (F87) and early signs are showing its successor is off to a strong start. A member of the Bimmer Post forums found out precisely how many G87 units have been assembled in the January- July 2023 interval in Mexico by looking at the numbers published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática / INEGI).

A total of 8,854 examples were made in the first seven months of the year, with August production projected at 1,665 units. That would bring the grand total to 10,519 cars, which is a remarkable number considering the M2 is less than a year old. It should be mentioned the INEGI website shows 3,656 cars for January 2023, but that number also takes into consideration vehicles held for the M2’s launch. In December 2022 – the first month of production – BMW San Louis Potosi assembled 303 units.

Insiders claim the G87 will remain in production until the second half of 2029, thus giving the current M2 plenty of time to overtake its predecessor in terms of sales. With the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe being the last non-hybrid M product, purists are expected to buy the car even if the styling is a tad controversial. By doing away with electrification, the M2 is also the final M model to offer a manual gearbox.

BMW is already planning to spice up the M2 lineup with a hot CS version expected to land in 2025 with over 500 horsepower but without a clutch pedal. We’ve heard through the grapevine that the rumored xDrive model could indeed happen in the latter half of the decade, thus further broadening the car’s appeal. Meanwhile, fresh colors arriving as early as 2024 should lure in more buyers.

As with the regular M2 on sale today, any future derivatives will be manufactured in Mexico as BMW has moved production of its smallest M car from Leipzig to San Luis Potosi for the model’s second generation.

Source: National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) via Bimmer Post