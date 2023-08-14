We’ve always appreciated BMW’s commitment to delivering exceptional and unique colors for their cars through BMW Individual. One such captivating shade that has turned heads is the Sepia Violet, seen here on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. It’s a hue that defies easy categorization, shifting between shades of violet and greenish metallic depending on the angle of the light. This play of colors adds an element of elegance to the Gran Coupe’s appearance. Of course, Sepia Violet looks quite vibrant under the sun while taking darker tones in the shade.

One of the best looking BMWs

Photo by instagram.com/krispycaptures and Hendrick BMW

It’s even more exciting to see this color on the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe since the four-door coupe is often an under-appreciated model. In our opinion, with its sleek and elongated profile, the 8 Series Gran Coupe exudes a sense of athleticism and sophistication that is hard to match.

Depending on how you judge BMW’s lineup, the 8 Series may or may not be the company’s flagship model. It does carry a higher number in its name, but the 7 Series is arguably the more luxurious of the two cars while carrying the latest technology. On the other hand, many will find the 8 Series Gran Coupe to be the better-looking car, especially by comparison since the G70 7 Series has such a controversial design.

Photo by instagram.com/krispycaptures and Hendrick BMW

Stepping inside the 8 Series Gran Coupe reveals an interior that marries luxury with sportiness. While the cabin might seem familiar to the pre-LCI version, the inclusion of a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, replacing the older 10.25-inch display, is a noteworthy upgrade. The Gran Coupe is designed to accommodate both comfort and practicality. Its 4+1 seating configuration introduces a middle rear seat that, while most suitable for children or adults on short journeys.

Performance and Power

Under the hood of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe resides the workhorse B58 3-liter straight-six engine. With an output of 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, the B58 engine propels the car from 0 to 60 mph in a brisk 5.2 seconds for the rear-wheel-drive variant. All engines will obviously come with eight-speed automatic transmissions only.

Overall, the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a very compelling package with great driving dynamics, luxury and practicality wrapped up in a single product. If you add Sepia Violet to the mix, the 8 Series Gran Coupe becomes even more compelling.

[Photo by instagram.com/krispycaptures and Hendrick BMW]